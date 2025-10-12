Kelly Naab to chair the American Heart Association’s Buffalo 2025-26 Go Red for Women initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2025 — Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death for women¹ in Buffalo and across the United States. To change that, the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, is encouraging women to prioritize their heart health. Leading that effort locally is Kelly Naab, pediatric nurse practitioner, who is serving as the 2025 chairwoman for Buffalo’s Go Red for Women® movement, empowering women to take charge of their heart health, while addressing critical gaps in research, education and care. Go Red for Women is dedicated to helping women lead healthier lives.

Naab, a two-time stroke survivor and mom of two, was also recognized as the 2025 Buffalo Women of Impact winner, and she is ready to take her impact to the next level.

“As women, our days are packed, and life rarely slows down—but women’s health deserves attention now, not later,” said Naab. “Go Red for Women is a call to action: Red Means Go, for our hearts, our futures and every woman who matters to us.”

Despite the threat of CVD, less than half of women are aware of its risk². Go Red for Women is committed to closing gaps in access to care and championing a community of support.

The Buffalo Go Red for Women movement is dedicated to creating a community of women who support one another. Life moves fast—careers, calendars and commitments never slow down. But when it comes to women’s health, delays are no longer an option. This movement reminds women to know their risk factors, connect with one another and prioritize their health.

“There is one source of support women can count on — each other. Kelly’s unwavering passion and dedication to the Go Red for Women movement is creating a ripple of change in Buffalo,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association, Buffalo.

Celebrate Go Red for Women’s local achievements on February 26 at the Buffalo Go Red for Women Evening Reception to take place at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The event will feature a cocktail hour with live music, a heart-healthy dinner and a powerful program featuring survivors, supporters and key volunteers.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. For more information, contact Shannon Cercone at Shannon.Cercone@Heart.org or visit Heart.org/GoRedBuffalo.