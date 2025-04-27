Allison Brashear, MD, will give keynote lecture followed by panel discussion

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo will celebrate Alumni Reunion Weekend May 2-3.

The school’s reunion tradition goes back to 1934. This year, more than 300 alumni from across the nation will attend; a total of more than 700 alumni, donors, faculty, students and friends are expected to attend.

Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School, will give the annual Harrington Lecture on “Transforming Health Care in WNY and Beyond,” which will be followed by a panel discussion. Topics to be covered include the health care workforce, economic development, artificial intelligence, aging and clinical research.

Both are free, open to the public and available in person and on Zoom. All attendees should register online.

Where: M&T Lecture Hall, second floor of the Jacobs School, 955 Main St., Buffalo.

When: Brashear will give the keynote Harrington Lecture at 10 a.m., followed by a panel discussion.

Who: Panelists include:

Benny L. Joyner, MD, A. Conger Goodyear Professor and Chair of Pediatrics, Jacobs School, pediatrician-in-chief for John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, chief of service for pediatrics for Kaleida Health, and president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics.

Blackford Middleton, MD, a 1985 Jacobs School alumnus and chief informatics and innovation officer at Apervita Inc., a leading platform in health care data and analytics. Middleton previously held faculty positions at Stanford, Harvard and Vanderbilt.

David Milling, MD, a 1993 alumnus and senior associate dean for medical education in the Jacobs School.

Melissa Rayhill, MD, a 2010 alumna and clinical associate professor and program director for the adult neurology residency in the Jacobs School.

Beth Smith, MD, a 2000 alumna and chair of the Department of Psychiatry; president of UBMD Psychiatry; chief of service, psychiatry and behavioral health at Kaleida Health; and medical director of the Children’s Psychiatric Clinic at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Daniel Woo, MD, professor and Irvin and Rosemary Smith Endowed Chair of Neurology in the Jacobs School and president and CEO of UBMD Neurology.

The Harrington Lecture began with DeVillo W. Harrington, MD, who started the endowment to support the annual lecture to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his graduation from the Jacobs School in 1871.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Jacobs School alumni awards will be presented to:

Margaret Paroski, MD ‘80, chief medical officer at Catholic Medical Partners, who will receive the Distinguished Medical Alumna Award.

Menghang Xia, PhD ’93, who spearheads systems toxicology at the National Institutes of Health and will receive the Distinguished Biomedical Alumna Award.

David Milling, MD ’93, executive director of the Office of Medical Education and senior associate dean for medical education, who will receive the Jacobs School Medical Alumni of the Year Award.

Alumni Reunion Weekend is a collaboration between the Jacobs School and UB’s Office of Alumni Engagement.