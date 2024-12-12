SYRACUSE, N.Y. (December 12, 2024) – The holiday season brings joy and celebration but can also introduce unique safety risks, especially for older adults and children. The hustle and bustle of festivities often leads to unintentional medication mishaps and exposure to household hazards. The Upstate New York Poison Center urges everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying the season.

Medication Safety for Older Adults

Older adults managing multiple prescriptions face increased risks during the holiday season when routines and schedules are often disrupted. With the added challenges of travel, gatherings, and changes in daily habits, families need to prioritize medication safety for their loved ones. Here’s how you can keep everyone safe as you celebrate:

Always read and follow the instructions on the label for all medicines you use. Keep medicines in their original container. If you choose to use a pill organizer, be sure to store it up and away preferably inside a medication lock box. Keep all medications (prescription and non-prescription) out of sight and reach of children and pets.

Michele Caliva, Operations Director at the Upstate New York Poison Center, emphasizes, “Taking a few precautions, such as designating a safe area for medications and discussing routines with your loved ones, can significantly reduce the risk of unintentional exposures.”

Our center has released a new video on medication safety during the holiday season to support families further. This resource is available on YouTube and offers practical tips to help prevent medication-related emergencies. Please like and share this video!

Other Common Holiday Hazards

As the holiday season unfolds, our center continues to receive numerous calls about potential exposures. So far this December, pain medications have topped our list. Last December, the leading exposure calls involved pain medications, antidepressants, and household cleaning products. To help everyone stay safe this season, here are some common holiday hazards to watch out for:

Festive plants like mistletoe, holly berries, amaryllis, and yew can be toxic if swallowed. Keep them out of reach of children and pets.

Make sure alcohol and cannabis products are secured during holiday gatherings to prevent a child from trying them.

Button batteries are often found in toys and holiday gadgets. These can cause severe harm if swallowed. Seek immediate medical attention if this happens.

Store all cleaning products out of reach of little ones, never mix chemicals, and always use them in well-ventilated areas to avoid harmful fumes.

Reach Out for Help

The Upstate New York Poison Center is available 24/7, even during the holidays. If you suspect poisoning or have questions about a potential exposure, call 1-800-222-1222 for immediate assistance.