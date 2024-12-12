The initiative is supported by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York to serve caregivers and their care partners living with memory loss

BUFFALO, NY, December 11, 2024 – Today, Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative, in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, announced more than $323,000 in grant funding to 11 arts and culture organizations across Buffalo and the Western New York region to support the development and launch of new memory café programs. With the increase in Americans who have or are expected to have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the coming years, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, memory cafés are expanding across the United States and now in WNY, to offer a welcoming and inclusive environment that provides essential support to caregivers and their loved ones.

Memory cafés are regularly occurring gatherings tailored to bring together caregivers and their care partners living with dementia-related illnesses, including Alzheimer’s, for programming that encourages connection and other life enrichment that can lead to better health and wellbeing for all participants. Replicated worldwide, the memory café model can be offered in a wide range of settings and feature a wide range of programming.

“Caregivers often share that the demands of appointments, planning and medication schedules can overshadow the heart of their relationship with their loved one,” said Misha Stallworth West, Program Officer for Caregivers at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “Memory cafés give caregivers and their care partners a space to set those responsibilities aside, even if just for a moment, and to center joy and connection instead. They offer a breath of relief – a place for caregivers and their loved ones to reconnect through shared laughter, art and music, while building mutual support with others on the same journey.”

The 11 Exhale grant recipients include: Artpark & Company; The Ashford Hollow Foundation; Buffalo History Museum; Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences; Burchfield Penney Art Center; Cradle Beach, Inc.; Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House Corporation; Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Inc.; National Comedy Center; Niagara Arts & Cultural Center and Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, Inc.

“The Health Foundation is proud to collaborate with The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation on Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative,” said Nora OBrien-Suric, PhD, President of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York. “As more people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, memory cafés can serve a powerful and innovative role in supporting caregivers and the people they care for. Whether through music, art, or even comedy, these special cafés will provide a meaningful respite and an expressive outlet.”

Memory café programming within arts and cultural institutions offers an opportunity for caregivers to reengage in their interests, while also nurturing their relationship with their loved one. While the focus of the gatherings is not on the illness, activities and programming may benefit overall health, keeping older adult attendees mentally and socially active while also providing a positive, supportive and bonding experience for caregivers of all ages. Memory cafés can also be a conduit to other resources, referrals and networks of caregiver support.

“The connection between health and art is very important to us at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Thanks to the generous support of the Ralph Wilson Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, we are proud to offer Memory Café programming, creating meaningful opportunities for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers,” said Kathy Shiroki, Outreach and Adult Programming Educator at Burchfield Penney Art Center. “The positive feedback from participants has been inspiring, and we are committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive, and creative space where art is a source of comfort, connection and joy.”

After a scan and survey soliciting interest from art and culture organizations across the region in 2023, these 11 organizations joined Exhale’s Memory Café Collective, an 18-month program designed to provide training and support for participating organizations to plan, implement and sustain vibrant and successful memory cafés.

With each organization’s memory café plans and concepts completed and grant funding issued, some organizations have already begun to roll out their memory café programming — like Café Del Sol at the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY – and with all programs up and running by early 2025. Participation for caregivers and their care recipients will be completely free of charge for people with memory loss and dementia-related illnesses.

“Café Del Sol reflects the core mission of the Hispanic Heritage Council by celebrating and preserving our rich cultural heritage while fostering inclusion and community engagement. By offering culturally meaningful music, performances, and activities inspired by the traditions of the Caribbean and Latin America, we provide a supportive space where Spanish-speaking and bilingual individuals who are experiencing memory or cognitive challenges, can connect with loved ones through shared cultural experiences. This initiative strengthens cultural identity, promotes social connection, and honors the legacy of our vibrant Hispanic community,” said Casimiro D. Rodriguez Sr., President of Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY

The funding is structured to give each organization the investment needed to not only ensure a strong launch, but also provide a foundation for these memory cafés to thrive over the coming year and beyond with guidance from Exhale on long-term sustainability.

Exhale’s Memory Café initiative is part of the organization’s expanding network of caregiver respite programs across Southeast Michigan and Western New York. First launched in 2019, Exhale is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to work together to find innovative solutions that provide local caregivers an opportunity to breathe a little easier. To date, Exhale has helped 135 partner organizations create 38 caregiver respite projects in New York and Michigan.

To learn more about Exhale and the Exhale Memory Café Collective initiative, visit www.exhaleforcaregivers.org.