GLENWOOD, NY – Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated March Season Pass Sale, running from March 1 through March 31, 2025. With the resort experiencing one of its best snow seasons in over 10 years and more than 35 trails open daily, now is the perfect time to secure the best deal for next season.

“Kissing Bridge isn’t just a resort—it’s a community. We’ve had an incredible season, and there’s never been a better time to commit to skiing and riding with us. We’re making significant investments in our resort to improve the experience for everyone while keeping it affordable for families. This is the time to buy,” said Rhett McNulty, Owner of Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort Inc

March Pass Sale – Best Prices of the Year

Lock in the lowest prices now before they increase after March 31!

$349 Spring Pass Price : Unlimited skiing/riding for kids (8-12), seniors (60+), and veterans.

: Unlimited skiing/riding for kids (8-12), seniors (60+), and veterans. $399 Spring Pass Price : Unlimited skiing/riding for adults (13-59).

: Unlimited skiing/riding for adults (13-59). Children 7 & under ski free with a parent.

Exclusive Season Pass Perks

Unlimited Access : No blackout dates, just endless skiing and riding.

: No blackout dates, just endless skiing and riding. Spring Skiing Bonus : Buy now and ski the rest of the 2025 season for free!

: Buy now and ski the rest of the 2025 season for free! First Tracks Access : Extra hour on the slopes every Saturday and Sunday before the lifts open to the public.

: Extra hour on the slopes every Saturday and Sunday before the lifts open to the public. Buddy & Friends Discounts : Two 50% off buddy passes and eight 25% off passes for friends.

: Two 50% off buddy passes and eight 25% off passes for friends. Lesson Discounts : Three group lessons at 20% off.

: Three group lessons at 20% off. Food & Beverage Perks : 10% off (non-alcoholic beverages) with proof of pass.

: 10% off (non-alcoholic beverages) with proof of pass. Mountain Biking Discount: 20% off unlimited biking day tickets.

Ski School Programs

Kissing Bridge is committed to fostering a lifelong love of skiing and snowboarding with specialized programs for all ages:

KBC Mini (Age 3) : Introductory lessons for young skiers ($175 for 4 lessons).

: Introductory lessons for young skiers ($175 for 4 lessons). KB Cruisers (Ages 4-12) : Beginner skiing and snowboarding fundamentals ($175 for 4 lessons).

: Beginner skiing and snowboarding fundamentals ($175 for 4 lessons). BridgeBusters (Ages 5-13) : Intermediate/advanced program, including an unlimited season pass and Christmas Camp ($600 – best value!).

: Intermediate/advanced program, including an unlimited season pass and Christmas Camp ($600 – best value!). BridgeBusters Flex (Ages 5-13): Same program with flexible scheduling ($700).

Kissing Bridge Athletic Club – Race Team

For young athletes looking to improve their race skills, Kissing Bridge offers:

JR Race Program ($1,365) : Includes unlimited season pass, coaching, and competition opportunities.

: Includes unlimited season pass, coaching, and competition opportunities. Club Training Team ($725): Structured race training with a flexible schedule.

Mountain Bike & Cross Country Biking Pass

$249 Adult Pass (13-59)

$199 Kids (8-12), Seniors (60+), and Veterans

Perks : Includes skiing/snowboarding access for the remainder of the 2025 snow season!

: Includes skiing/snowboarding access for the remainder of the 2025 snow season! Buddy & Friends Discounts: One 50% off buddy pass and four 25% off passes.

New for 2025/2026 – Daycare Services Returning!

More details to come on our expanded family-friendly services.

Purchase with Your Independent Health Card or Equivalent

Kissing Bridge continues to invest in its future, honoring its legacy while embracing new opportunities for guests. Don’t miss out on the best pricing of the year—secure your pass today and be part of the KB experience!

For more information or to purchase, visit www.kissingbridge.com

About Kissing Bridge

Located in Glenwood, NY, Kissing Bridge is Western New York’s premier all-seasons resort, offering top-tier skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, and family-friendly programs. With over 700 acres of terrain, KB provides an unforgettable experience for riders of all levels.