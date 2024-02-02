Become a Caregiver for Western New York VA Medical Center’s Medical Foster Long-Term Home Care Program

By Mark Richardson

The Western New York VA Medical Center (VAWNY) Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program is seeking compassionate caregivers who can provide veterans in need with the ability to have long-term care.

The MFH program is an alternative living environment for veterans who require skilled nursing home-level care, but prefer to receive that care in a non-institutional setting in a private home with fewer residents.

MFH caregivers and relief caregivers provide care and supervision to the veteran needing such care for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in a private residence. Caregivers assist the veteran in carrying out daily living activities such as bathing and dressing, preparing nutritious home cooked meals, doing laundry, and making it possible for the veteran to enjoy and partake in appropriate leisure activities to enhance their quality of life.

“The Medical Foster Home program is a wonderful option for veterans and allows them to live in their community,” says VAWNY MFH Program Coordinator Julie Grasso-Robinson, LCSW. “No medical experience is necessary to become a caregiver,” says Grasso-Robinson.

The VA ensures that all caregivers are well trained to enable them to provide VA planned care. Additionally, each veteran enrolled in the MFH program is followed by the VA’s Home-Based Primary Care program.

If you are interested in becoming a caregiver or learning more about the program, contact the Medical Foster Home program at 716-834-9200, ext. 24883. Learn more about VAWNY Health Care at https://www.va.gov/western-new-york-health-care/.

Mark Richardson is the Public Affairs Officer for the Western New York VA Medical Center.