Mental Health PEER Connection (MHPC) is excited to announce that its annual celebration of mental health, the Kite Festival, will take place Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Cheektowaga Town Park, Pavilion Shelter # 1, 2600 Harlem Road, south of Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga.

This event is FREE for individuals and families to attend. Participants can bring their own kites or use and decorate one of ours! We’ll also have FREE hot dogs, pre-packaged snacks, water, and a variety of other children’s activities available.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of the needs of individuals who have experienced mental health challenges or are in recovery. Everyone deserves the same rights and opportunity to realize their goals and dreams. Everyone should be treated equally, and everyone should be able reach for their best quality of life – regardless of their disability.

Mental Health PEER Connection strives to provide programs and services which support and engage those with Mental Health and/or addiction diagnosis. MHPC offers sponsorship and volunteer opportunities; call Kevin at 716-836-0822, ext. 147 for more information.

For anyone in need of transportation from Buffalo’s University District, Independence Express will be providing a limited number of free rides to and from the event from our 3108 Main Street location, periodically, between the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Call 716-836-0822, extension 147 before September 14th, to make your request. Rides are scheduled first-come, first-serve.

To RSVP or get more information, please call Paula at 716-836-0822, Extension 146 or email her at psandy@wnyil.org.

The Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.