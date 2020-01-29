MILLARD FILLMORE SUBURBAN HOSPITAL EARNS BLUE DISTINCTION® CENTER DESIGNATION FOR QUALITY IN KNEE AND HIP REPLACEMENT

(WILLIAMSVILLE, NY) JANUARY 28, 2020 – BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York has named Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital a Blue Distinction® Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers® are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient care and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

Hospitals designated as Blue Distinction® Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification.

Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S.,according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements1.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition again,” said Darcy Craven, president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. “This further substantiates the excellent care and quality the orthopedic team at Millard Fillmore Suburban continues to deliver to those undergoing knee and hip replacements.”

“The Blue Distinction program recognizes hospitals and doctors that share our commitment to enhancing the health of our community,” said Dr. Thomas Schenk, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “We are pleased to recognize Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for providing high-quality, effective knee and hip replacement care.”

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery. Research for many of these programs shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate higher-quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.