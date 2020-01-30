Atwal Eye Care is pleased to announce that Dr. Sanjay Kamat, Ophthalmologist has joined the Atwal team. Dr. Kamat is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and now living with his family in Clarence NY. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he completed a B.S. in Premedicine and a M.S. in Physiology. He taught Anatomy and Physiology at the collegiate level at Penn State University and Widener University. Dr. Kamat attended medical school in Kansas City, Missouri at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He completed his internship and ophthalmology residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Kamat worked at the Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia for nearly seven years, gaining invaluable experience in complicated cataract, oculoplastic trauma, and anterior segment surgery. Dr. Kamat will be at 3095 Harlem Road, 2211 & 2441 Sheridan Drive and at the 3176 Abbott Road office.