SYRACUSE, N.Y. (March 12, 2026) – National Poison Prevention Week, observed March 15–21, is an important reminder for families and communities to take simple steps to prevent poisoning. The Upstate New York Poison Center encourages everyone to save the Poison Help line, 1-800-222-1222, in their phones to connect quickly with trained poison experts.

Serving 54 counties, the Upstate New York Poison Center provides fast, free, confidential 24/7 support for poisoning and medication concerns. Calls are answered by local nurses, pharmacists, and physicians specially trained to treat poisonings.

“A lot of the calls we get involve common medications or products you may have at home. Our Poison Center saw an increase in calls in 2025, which shows how important prevention and education continue to be,” said Vince Calleo, MD, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “When poisonings do occur, remember to call the Poison Center; in many cases, we may be able to help you safely stay at home.”

2025 Poison Center Data Highlights

46,135 exposure cases managed across the region

67% of cases were safely resolved at home, avoiding emergency department visits

79% were unintentional poisonings

14% involved suspected suicide attempts

The most common substances involved in exposure calls across all age groups included:

Analgesics (pain relievers)

Household cleaning substances

Antidepressants

Cosmetics and personal care products

Antihistamines

These categories highlight the importance of safe storage, careful medication use, and supervision, especially in homes with children.

Don’t forget, the Upstate New York Poison Center provides free poison help 24/7/365. National Poison Prevention Week is a good time to save the Poison Help line, 1-800-222-1222. You never know when you might need to call.

Going Red

As part of National Poison Prevention Week, several prominent buildings across the region will be illuminated red to raise awareness about poison prevention and our services. The JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse will be lit red on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of the week. The Niagara Mohawk Building in Syracuse will be illuminated on Monday, March 16, and the Security Mutual Life Building in Binghamton will light red on Sunday, March 15, helping spotlight the importance of poison prevention across New York.

Media Availability / News Conference

The Upstate New York Poison Center and the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Rochester Area will host a National Poison Prevention Week kickoff news conference on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at 1931 Buffalo Road in Rochester.

The event will focus on new regional poisoning data, prevention updates, and trends affecting local communities. Poison center staff will be available for interviews, and Monroe County officials and community partners are expected to attend.