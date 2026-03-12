The American Heart Association and the National Football League award grants nationwide to help promote healthier schools

This year marks the launch of an enhanced grant structure that includes a $350,000 annual funding pool provided by the NFL. It builds on the existing Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge school grant program established by the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere.

“Creating environments where kids can stay active and feel supported throughout the school day is essential to their success. This grant gives schools in our community meaningful tools to strengthen both physical activity and overall well‑being,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association – Buffalo/Niagara. “We appreciate the NFL’s continued commitment to helping young people build healthy habits, and we’re proud to see that commitment making a direct impact here at home.”

NFL PLAY 60 grants support four key areas identified by schools and educators, including physical activity equipment, FLAG football, recess enhancements and inclusive physical education, and well-being resources. Wales Primary School received a Physical Activity grant in the amount of $2,500 and Panama Central School received an Active Recess grant in the amount of $500.

“Receiving this grant from the American Heart Association is a tremendous boost for our school. Our students are our priority and being able to offer them more opportunities helps them grow and fosters a healthy relationship with fitness and movement.” said Amber Klein, Kids Heart Challenge coordinator and physical education teacher at Wales Primary School. “We are excited to use these funds to enhance our equipment in the gym and offer a larger variety of activities for our students.”

“My fellow faculty, as well as our students, at Panama Central School give so much every day and having resources that support our well-being directly makes a real difference,” said Kelsey Powers, Kids Heart Challenge coordinator and health & physical education teacher at Panama Central School. “We are excited to use these funds to build a healthier, more supportive school culture for both teachers and students!”

“For two decades, NFL PLAY 60 has been committed to helping kids lead healthier, more active lives, and this year’s expanded grant program reflects that commitment in an even larger way,” said Megan Mendoza, Senior Manager of Social Responsibility, NFL. “We’re proud to work with the American Heart Association to give schools across the country the tools and resources they need to inspire movement, strengthen well‑being and ensure that every student has the opportunity to thrive.”

Rooted in science, the NFL PLAY 60 initiative helps children to develop healthy habits for a better chance of a healthy adulthood. The program encourages kids to get a minimum of 60 minutes of vigorous physical activity each day to meet the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans