BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been named to another prestigious ranking of top cancer centers: the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for Oncology 2022, compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with the respected research firm Statista, based on a global peer survey of healthcare professionals.

Roswell Park is the only Upstate New York center listed within the top 50 centers in oncology, and the only Buffalo-area center to be included on the full list of 250 top cancer hospitals internationally.

Newsweek and Statista invited experts all over the world to participate in their online surveys across 10 areas of specialty, collecting data from June to August 2021. Roswell Park was ranked 39 in a listing of international cancer centers based on that survey of more than 40,000 doctors, health care professionals and hospital managers across the world. The questionnaire did not suggest a list of hospitals, and Statista checked all data to prevent self-nomination.

“We are proud to see our accomplishments stand out even across a global field of esteemed centers,” says Roswell Park President, CEO and M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership Candace S. Johnson, PhD. “Innovation and successful stewardship of life-changing science have been at the core of Roswell Park’s culture throughout our history, and that legacy shines in the high-impact clinical and research advances that earn our center recognition today.”

Newsweek’s goal in compiling these rankings is to provide for patients and providers worldwide “the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries.”

“Consistency in excellence is the hallmark of these institutions,” says Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. “What has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID.”

For more information about the comprehensive care and services available at Roswell Park, please see roswellpark.org/why-roswell.