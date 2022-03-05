Good for the Neighborhood by the Independent Health Foundation returns to in-person events for 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (March 4, 2022) – Several Good for the Neighborhood events, offering free health screenings, resources and information from healthcare professionals along with fresh fruits, vegetables and family fun activities, organized by the Independent Health Foundation returns this year to in-person gatherings in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and other neighborhoods throughout Western New York on the following dates and times in March:

Thurs., March 10, 2022 from 4 to 5:30 pm

West Side Community Center, 161 Vermont Street Buffalo, NY 14213

Sat. March 12, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm

Mt Olive Baptist Church, 701 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

Thurs., March 17, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 pm

Akron Newstead Senior Center, 5691 Cummings Rd, Akron, NY 14001

Thurs., March 24, 2022 from 5 to 6:30 pm

Doris Jones Family Resource Center, 3001 9th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Wed., March 30, 2022 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm

Westminster Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

Additionally, those who attend these Good for the Neighborhood event can visit with community groups and resources, such as:

UB School of Nursing

Girl Scouts of WNY

Stern at Home Therapy

Ask the Pharmacist

Erie County Department of Health

Those who attend can also receive health screening prizes, such as a resistance band, fitness twister, fitness balls, slimmer bands, jump ropes and may enter a raffle for special items, including a kitchen cookware set.

“Unfortunately, health screenings and education along with fresh produce are not widely available in many neighborhoods throughout Western New York, including in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, among others” said Carrie Meyer, Executive Director, Independent Health Foundation. “As these on-going challenges and the need for basic necessities continue, we invite everyone residing in these neighborhoods to join us free of charge for some healthy foods, helpful information and family fun offered through our Good for the Neighborhood program.”

All who attend these Good for the Neighborhood gatherings must comply with current COVID-19 guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The Good for the Neighborhood program hosts health fair-style events quarterly in community centers, schools and businesses in neighborhoods throughout the City of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Akron and Lackawanna. The events offer free access to healthy food, health screenings including blood pressure checks, workshops and, once each year during the late summer, free school supplies. More information is available online at www.goodfortheneighborhood.com/

Independent Health Foundation Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2022

The Independent Health Foundation works to improve the health and well-being of Western New York residents through awareness, prevention, education and other programs focused on community health priorities.

The Independent Health Foundation was founded in 1992 after the original organizers of First Night® Buffalo asked Independent Health to become a sponsor. After the third year of First Night®, the Independent Health Foundation was founded to begin producing the event and has continued to develop all its programs and initiatives for the past 30 years.

The Independent Health Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary through its events and activities during 2022. For more information about the Independent Health Foundation, visit www.independenthealthfoundation.org