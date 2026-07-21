Collaboration provides Hands-Only CPR training equipment to 15 local organizations

CLARENCE, N.Y., July 20, 2026 — With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a person’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest

That is why the American Heart Association, the worldwide leader in resuscitation science and education, and the Buffalo Bills are adding lifesavers to the chain of survival by providing Hands-Only CPR education resources in the community through CPR & First Aid in Youth Sports™ Training Kits

On Monday, the Association, along with Live Fierce. Take Action. sponsor Buffalo Bills, presented six local sports and community organizations with the kits during an event at the Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Clarence. Kits will still be given out to another nine organizations. These training kits are designed for youth coaches to ensure they and their community know the lifesaving skills of CPR, how to use an AED, and how to help during sports-related emergencies. Each kit can train approximately 300 people per year.

Organizations that picked up kits Monday include:

Allegheny Limestone Youth Football and Cheer

Bradford Raptors Youth Football and Cheer

Empire West Football League

EMW Sports, Inc.

Lancaster Youth Football and Cheer

Star League Football and Cheer

“Unfortunately, too many sudden cardiac arrest victims, including young athletes, don’t get the help they need,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association in Buffalo. “Knowing how to respond in a cardiac emergency when seconds matter is literally the difference between life and death. Thanks to support from the Buffalo Bills, we will be able to help thousands of people involved with youth organizations respond in those crucial first moments after cardiac arrest.”

Quick, simple and easy-to-learn, Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.

Visit cpr.heart.org for more on Hands-Only CPR.

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