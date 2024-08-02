The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division in collaboration with the Niagara County Office for the Aging is offering a free Diabetes Prevention Program. This is a yearlong program for people who are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Classes are scheduled in 16 consecutive weekly sessions, then bi-monthly for 3 months and once a month for 5 months. This workshop starts on September 4 and is scheduled Wednesdays from 1:00pm-2:00pm at the North Tonawanda Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Program participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes in health behaviors such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

Many people with pre-diabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within 3 years if they do not take steps to prevent it. This program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes.

To participate in this lifestyle change program, you will need to meet ALL 4 these requirements:

Be 18 years or older

Have a body max index of 25 or higher

Not be previously diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes

Not be pregnant

You will additionally need to meet 1 of these requirements:

Had a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year

Be previously diagnosed with gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy)

Received a high-risk result (score of 5 or higher) on the Prediabetes Risk Test

Individuals with pre-diabetes can register for the Diabetes Prevention Program by calling Stacy Knott, MSEd, Nursing Operations Manager, Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division at (716) 278-8596.

For information on how participating in the workshops can help you prevent Diabetes, please visit www.niagaracounty.com/diabetesprevention