Niagara Falls, NY — November 5, 2025— Niagara Pride, Inc., a leading nonprofit serving LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and families across Western New York, is proud to announce the distribution of 10,000 pairs of Bombas socks to 19 local agencies supporting homeless individuals and those in need throughout the region.

The distribution will take place at Niagara Pride’s offices, located at 1522 Main St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305, on the following dates:

Friday, November 7, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Friday, November 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

This initiative is part of Niagara Pride’s ongoing commitment to charitable outreach and community support, ensuring that essential items reach individuals and families who need them most.

“Niagara Pride is honored to be a Bombas Giving Partner and to help address a critical need in our community,” said Dr. Ronald Piaseczny, President of Niagara Pride. “Socks are one of the most requested items by shelters and service organizations. With the support of Bombas, we are able to provide comfort and dignity to thousands of people across Western New York.”

Bombas, a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand, donates one item for every item purchased. Their giving program partners with over 4,000 organizations nationwide to distribute essential clothing to those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Niagara Pride’s mission is to serve LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and families in Niagara County and the surrounding WNY area through educational programming, charitable work, and community-building events. The agency’s charitable drives, such as this sock distribution, are vital to supporting the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in both urban and rural communities.

For more information about Niagara Pride and its programs, visit www.niagarapride.org or contact info@niagarapride.org.