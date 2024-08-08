Niagara Falls, NY – Commemorating 15 years since the Matthew Shepard & James Byrd Hates Crimes Bill was passed into law, Niagara Pride and Western Door Playhouse will be holding The Laramie Project: A Staged Reading at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center on August 16 and August 17, 2024.

“Niagara Pride is honored to bring The Laramie Project to Western New York. With 2024 marking the 15th anniversary of the passage of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Act both of our organizations felt it was critically important to bring awareness to not only this law, but also the fact that the LGBTQ+ community continues to be a target of hate crimes in the United States. For the past few years, the number of hate crimes committed against the LGBTQ+ community has been on the rise,” said Ronald Piaseczny, president of Niagara Pride, Inc.

The Laramie Project is a play by Moisés Kaufman. The play explores a community’s reaction to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, in Laramie, Wyoming. The play is constructed from hundreds of interviews with residents of Laramie and published news reports.

The murder of Matthew Shepard was a pivotal event that brought national attention to the issue of hate crimes and the absence of hate crime laws in various states, including Wyoming. The play has been performed across the United States and internationally, often used as an educational tool to discuss prejudice and tolerance. It has also inspired efforts to combat homophobia and has been involved in grassroots movements. The Laramie Project is significant not only as a work of art but also as a social document that continues to resonate with audiences and communities, prompting discussions about hate, discrimination, and the need for change.

The Laramie Project: A Staged Reading

Dates and Times:

Friday, August 16, 2024 at 7:30pm & Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 7:30pm

Location:

Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Ticket Costs:

$18 if purchased online, $20 if purchased at the door

This event is a fundraiser for Niagara Pride. A portion of ticket sales as well as proceeds of the basket raffle held both evenings will go to Niagara Pride to support critically needed LGBTQ+ services in Niagara County and Western New York.

For more information about the production as well as to purchase tickets, please go to https://www.niagarapride.org/laramieprojectstagedreading