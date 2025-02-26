The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and Niagara Frontier Orchid Society present popular display of exotic orchids.

Buffalo, NY—The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens welcomes visitors to enjoy a flower-filled weekend like never before during their Orchid Exhibit and Orchids After Dark. This weekend only, the semi-annual Orchid Show with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society will be added to the festivities for Orchid Fest starting Friday, February 28 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 9:30pm, and Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

As a grand finale to the Orchid Exhibit, visitors are invited to enjoy the annual Orchid Fest— a weekend where the Botanical Gardens and Niagara Frontier Orchid Society join forces for an orchid extravaganza. Those familiar with the semi-annual Orchid Show put on by the Botanical Gardens and the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society will be excited to hear that this year’s March show will be taking place in addition to the Orchid Exhibit, creating double the amount of orchid beauty and flowers. Visitors will enjoy over 2,000 orchids displayed in the exhibit as well as hundreds of more unique and exotic, award-winning orchids from the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society. There will also be a variety of orchid vendors and experts on-site to talk with visitors about the beauty and care of orchids during all open hours of Orchid Fest.

Visitors can enjoy the festival day or night, with select evenings of the Orchids After Dark exhibit on display. Thousands of twinkling lights will bathe the orchid displays in brilliant colors and light. The lighting effects create a whole new experience with different visuals, shadows, highlights, and spotlights that change the perception of the plant collections. Organizers recommend seeing the exhibit both during the day and at night for two incredible experiences. Orchids After Dark makes for a great night out with family, friends, or a date, and is also a great opportunity for photographers. Photographers should review the photography policies listed on the Botanical Gardens website.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online for all exhibits and events at buffalogardens.com. Orchid Fest is open Friday, February 28 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm and re-opens from 6:00pm to 9:30pm, and Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Tickets for the Orchid Fest during the day from 10:00am-4:00pm are $18 for adults, $16 for students and seniors (62+), $9.50 for kids ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under and Botanical Gardens members are free but must have a ticket. Tickets for Orchid Fest during the after dark experience are are $19 for adults, $17 for students and seniors (62+), $10 for kids ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under. Botanical Gardens Members save $2 on adult, student, and senior tickets for Orchids After Dark.

The Orchid Exhibit is open daily through March 9, from 10:00am-4:00pm and tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students and seniors (62+), $9.50 for kids ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under and Botanical Gardens members are free but must have a ticket. Orchids After Dark is open select nights from 6:00pm to 9:30pm and tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for students and seniors (62+), $10 for kids ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are free. Botanical Gardens Members save $2 on adult, student, and senior tickets.