By Donna C. Herberger, Certified Weight Loss Coach

Your BMI or Body Mass Index is a calculation and metric that estimates body fat based on height and weight, to determine if you are at a healthy weight for your height. A healthy BMI is 18.5 to 24.9; an overweight BMI is 25 to 29.9; and an obese BMI is 30 to 39.9. A BMI of 40 or higher is considered morbidly or extremely obese. The higher the number, the greater the risk for high cholesterol/triglycerides, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack or stroke, early arthritis, joint pain, and other chronic health issues.

Your BMR or Basal Metabolic Rate reflects the minimum number of calories your body needs to perform its most basic life-sustaining functions like breathing and cell maintenance while at rest. The more muscle a person has, the higher their BMR, and the more calories they will burn in a 24-hour period. Most people’s BMR is 1,000 calories or more a day to fuel their basic functions in a resting state, such as staying in bed all day with zero activity.

Visceral Fat is a type of fat that accumulates around the liver, pancreas, and intestines. Visceral fat is considered more dangerous than subcutaneous fat (fat just under the skin), due to its association with increased health risks like heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, type II diabetes, and certain cancers.

Donna C. Herberger is President of The Ideal You Weight Loss Center.