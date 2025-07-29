by Amy Bamrick, M.S. Ed CCC-SLP

If you begin to notice that your hearing isn’t as sharp as it used to be—whether you’re turning up the TV volume, having trouble following conversations, or missing everyday sounds—the best first step is to schedule an evaluation with a licensed hearing professional. A thorough hearing assessment can determine the cause of your hearing changes before you buy an over-the-counter device. This approach helps ensure that any underlying medical conditions are found and treated, and that you receive guidance specifically suited to your needs. Early intervention by a specialist can make a big difference in preserving your hearing health and overall well-being.

The following are just some reasons why a thorough hearing assessment can significantly impact your hearing health and overall quality of life.

Accurate Diagnosis.

A licensed audiologist or hearing specialist can identify the cause and type of hearing loss (conductive, sensorineural, or mixed). Not all hearing loss is the same, and some may be due to underlying medical issues, such as ear infections, impacted earwax, or more serious conditions like tumors, that OTC devices cannot address.

Personalized Treatment.

Professionals conduct comprehensive hearing evaluations, including audiograms and speech recognition tests. These results guide the selection of the most appropriate hearing solution, customized to your hearing profile, lifestyle, and preference. In contrast, OTC devices are one-size-fits-all and may not offer the amplification or clarity you truly need.

Device Fitting and Programming.

Modern hearing aids are complex digital devices that can be programmed to match your specific hearing loss pattern. Professionals can ensure a proper physical fit and optimize the sound settings for comfort, clarity, and effectiveness, minimizing distortion, background noise, or feedback issues common with poorly fitted devices.

Ongoing Support and Follow-Up.

Hearing care doesn’t stop with the device purchase. A professional provides regular checkups, device cleaning and maintenance, adjustments as your hearing changes, and training on how to care for your hearing aids, all to ensure increased satisfaction.

Counseling and Communication Strategies.

Hearing loss affects communication, relationships, and mental health. Professionals can offer counseling, communication strategies, and even involve family members to help patients adapt more effectively.

Cost vs. Value.

While OTC hearing devices may seem more affordable upfront, they often lack the personalization, performance, and long-term support provided by a professional. Many patients find OTC devices unsatisfactory and ultimately seek professional help, which delays effective treatment and increases overall costs.

Seeing a professional ensures that your hearing care is medically sound, precisely tailored, and fully supported, leading to better outcomes and improved quality of life. Hearing loss is a health issue, not just a technology problem—and it deserves expert care.

Amy Bamrick, M.S. Ed CCC-SLP, is the Director of Clinical Services at Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center (BHSC), where she oversees audiology, speech-language pathology, and support services for BHSC’s clinic locations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, and Williamsville. Learn more about BHSC’s comprehensive audiology services, cochlear implant program, patient resources, hearing devices, audiologists, testimonials, and more at https://askbhsc.org/audiology. You can also call 716-885-8318.