Quatroche Elected Board Chair of Statewide Health Organization
ECMC Corporation President and CEO to lead the Healthcare Association of New York State Board of Trustees in 2020
BUFFALO, NEW YORK—Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, has been named the 2020 Chair of the Healthcare Association of New York State Board of Trustees.
HANYS is the only statewide hospital and continuing care association in New York, representing nonprofit and public hospitals, nursing homes, home care agencies and other healthcare organizations.
The HANYS Board of Trustees 2020 officers and executive committee members are:
Chair: Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Erie County Medical Center
Chair-Elect: Bruce Flanz, President and Chief Executive Officer, MediSys Health Network
Secretary: Michael Spicer, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saint Joseph’s Medical Center
Treasurer: Jose Acevedo, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Finger Lakes Health
Immediate Past Chair: Richard Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai South Nassau
Past Chair: Steven Corwin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian
Kimberly Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Crouse Health
Thomas Carman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Samaritan Medical Center
Steven Goldstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Strong Memorial and Highland Hospitals
Caryn Schwab, Executive Director, Mount Sinai Queens
Robert Spolzino, JD, Trustee, Board of Overseers, Northwell Health
The HANYS mission is to advance the health of individuals and communities by providing leadership, representation, and service to healthcare providers and systems across the entire continuum of care.
