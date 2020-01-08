Dr. Lijian Cai to examine pharmaceutical trends, operations as he oversees program at cancer center

Dr. Cai brings knowledge of medication safety, pharmaceutical training

Oversees operations on main campus, and outpatient pharmacy, hospital-based satellite locations

Advocate of pharmaceutical industry transparency in wake of recent drug shortages

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Promoting quality care for our patients and encouraging scientific innovation, Lijian Cai, PharmD, has joined the staff at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as Senior Executive Director/Chief Pharmacy Officer.

Dr. Cai previously served as the Director of Pharmacy with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. He brings extensive knowledge and expertise in medication safety and pharmaceutical training to the position at Roswell Park.

In this role, Dr. Cai is responsible for evaluating the efficiency of pharmaceutical operations for our main campus, outpatient pharmacy, and hospital-based satellite locations. He will also look at new trends and drug approvals and how they can be utilized in pharmacy practice. He also oversees a specially trained team of oncology pharmacists, who utilize a multidisciplinary approach – personalizing patient care to ensure medication prescribed best suits their treatment plans.

As chemotherapy drug shortages continue to delay patient treatment plans at hospitals across the United States, Dr. Cai stood with Kara Kelly, MD and Congressman Brian Higgins this fall to call for better communication and increased transparency from pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“It’s evident that Dr. Cai has passion for patient care and service excellence, which aligns with our center’s mission,” said Shirley Johnson, MBA, MS, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Roswell Park. “We’ll look to him for his pharmaceutical expertise as we continue to evaluate care plans to ensure best patient outcomes.”

Dr. Cai earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.