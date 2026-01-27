By Kelly A. Engel, DC

As we enter our 40s, 50s, and beyond, many of us notice changes that don’t respond the way they used to—stubborn areas of fat, softer skin, and slower recovery, even with healthy habits. As a chiropractor, I frequently talk with patients seeking safe, non-invasive ways to support their health and appearance without surgery or injections.

Red Light Therapy, also called photobiomodulation, uses specific red and near-infrared wavelengths to encourage normal cellular activity. Unlike ultraviolet light, it doesn’t burn the skin or produce harmful heat. Instead, the light is absorbed by cells, aiding the body’s natural biological functions.

In body contouring procedures, evidence indicates that low-level red and near-infrared light can temporarily open small pores (“transient pores”) in fat cells, allowing lipids to leak out and aiding fat reduction in specific areas. The fat cells are not destroyed. Over multiple treatments, this may result in inches lost and improved body contour, especially when combined with healthy exercise and nutrition. Red light therapy also supports skin health. As collagen and elastin naturally decline with age, red and near-infrared light may help improve skin texture, tone, and firmness over time.

One reason this therapy is appealing is its excellent safety profile. Treatments are non-thermal, painless, and require no downtime. Most patients find sessions relaxing and can return to their daily routines immediately. However, red light therapy is not a quick fix or a substitute for healthy living. Instead, it is best seen as a supportive, evidence-based tool that complements an overall wellness plan.

Kelly A. Engel, Doctor of Chiropractic, owns Safe Harbor Chiropractic, PC, located at 4390 Quinby Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075. Visit www.safeharborchiropractic.com or call 716-648-7613 to schedule an appointment.