The 2026 event will be held on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27

Ride for Roswell registration opened to the public this week.

There are nine routes to choose from, including a new Niagara Falls route.

Funds from Ride for Roswell benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The summer tradition that paves the way for a future without cancer is back! Registration is now open for the 31st Ride for Roswell. This year’s event will be held at the University at Buffalo’s North Campus on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27.

There are nine routes to choose from, ranging from 4 to 100 miles. See the routes here .

This year, Ride for Roswell is introducing a new 44-mile Niagara Falls route to replace the previous Canada route, which is no longer available due to construction. Participants will now be able to ride over Goat Island and stop for a photo before heading back to UB. This unique experience isn’t typically available for cycling events, and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with this year’s fundraisers.

All Ride for Roswell participants 16 and older commit to raising at least $200 for the cause; the Niagara Falls route has a $750 fundraising minimum. Riders can earn Extra Mile Club status by raising $1,500.

“The Ride Community is incredible. From our fundraisers to our volunteers and community partners, each person plays a critical role in the continued success of the event,” said Andrea Gregory, Ride for Roswell Director. “Their efforts are fueling change in the world of cancer care, and together, we are truly making a difference for the cancer patients of today and tomorrow.”

Funds from Ride for Roswell benefit critical cancer research and patient care programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Since 1996, the event has raised more than $86.4 million, fueling clinical trials and innovative treatments that are saving lives right now.

