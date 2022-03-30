All levels welcome to meet and attend classes hosted by

‘One of the 100 Most Influential Yoga Teachers in America’

BUFFALO, NY—Today Space on Seneca yoga studio announced that it will host Marco Rojas, renowned yogi recognized as ‘One of the 100 Most Influential Yoga Teachers in America’ by Sonima, in Buffalo for a weekend of special classes held at Seneca One.

“After living and working in Boston, New York and Los Angeles, it was my dream to return to Buffalo and contribute to its revival by opening a yoga studio,” said Colleen E. Heidinger, owner and instructor at Space on Seneca. “Once Space on Seneca opened in 2019, it became my dream to invite one of my favorite teachers to bring his expertise to our yogi community. When I first started practicing yoga, it was Marco that accelerated my practice, increased my self awareness and inspired me to want to incorporate yoga into my life forever.”

Marco ‘Coco’ Rojas is a messenger of yoga. His teachings follow the Krishnamacharya tradition. He trained to be a teacher under the guidance of Chuck Miller and Maty Ezraty, creators of YogaWorks, in Los Angeles in 2003. For over seventeen years, Coco has cultivated a vital and rewarding yoga experience throughout New York City in studios such as YogaWorks, ISHTA, Pure Yoga, and Equinox. Currently, he teaches classes exploring the essence of yoga on Zoom.

All four classes will be held at Seneca One and all levels are encouraged to attend. Registration is required.

Sunset Flow Yoga Class with Marco Rojas

Friday, April 8

7:00PM – 8:30PM

Journey through a restorative flow as the sun sets over Lake Erie high above the city. This 90 minute class will leave you feeling refreshed, opened and ready for the best night’s sleep! Open to all levels of practitioners.

Essence of Yoga Class with Marco Rojas

Saturday, April 9

12:30PM – 2:00PM

Explore the fundamentals of Raja Yoga, the Royal Yoga. Follow intelligent sequencing from the Ashtanga tradition. The poses are held to explore expansion and extension and to incorporate Iyengar principles of precision and alignment. The teaching adjusts to the individual, a belief practiced in Viniyoga. The intention of this workshop is to equip the student with a comprehensive foundation for a continuous yoga practice.

Sunday Self Service with Marco Rojas

Sunday, April 10

9:00AM – 10:30AM

The class is an inward journey using the science of Raja Yoga. Explore Sun Salutations with bandhas and ujjayi breath. This transcendental method of involution to achieve evolution will bring us in contact with our layers of existence, koshas, to realize awareness and consciousness necessary to experience sukkha.

Inversion Masterclass with Marco Rojas

Sunday, April 10

12:30PM – 2:00PM

Practice the ancient technique of irrigating the system and gain proficiency in Salamba Sirasana (headstand) and Salamba Sarvangasana (shoulder stand), the King and Queen of poses. These are two of the three poses yogis are recommended to practice everyday. In this workshop, we will investigate the alignment of inversions to establish a sound, safe, sweet structure.

Register for all classes here. Interested participants who have financial constraints are welcome to email yoga@spaceonseneca.com for information on scholarship opportunities.

ABOUT SPACE ON SENECA

Space on Seneca is a yoga studio based in Larkinville, that offers classes for everyone at Larkin Square in the summer months and at Seneca One in the winter months. Space on Seneca is owned and operated by Colleen E. Heidinger, president of 43North and a 300-hour Iyengar Yoga certified yoga teacher having trained with Rodney Yee and Colleen Saidman Yee. Learn more.