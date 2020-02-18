Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center employees and their family members will show their support for cancer patients by participating in the Goin’ Bald for Bucks program, which raises funds for cancer research and patient-care programs at Roswell Park.

More than 30 Roswell Park employees have grown out their hair while raising funds for the fight against cancer. Their efforts will culminate with a live shaving event, hosted by Kiss 98.5’s DJ Anthony. Included among the staff members who are Goin’ Bald are researchers, public safety officers, nurses and HR administrators.

Goin’ Bald for Bucks began in 2002, when Western New Yorker Cathleen George was being treated for cancer. Her brother, Tony, vowed to keep his head shaved until his sister’s hair grew back. Tony, a teacher at Lake Shore High School, shared his plan with his students. One student suggested they raise money while shaving Tony’s head, and Bald for Bucks was born. To date, Bald for Bucks participants have raised more than $6.5 million.

WHO: Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President & CEO, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

DJ Anthony, Radio Personality, Kiss 98.5

WHEN: TOMORROW, Tuesday, February 18, 2020

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Hohn Auditorium, Research Science Building

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY 14203

