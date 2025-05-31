Experts to share findings at American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago

Dr. Zunairah Shah shares data on disparities in breast cancer outcomes

Dr. Pragati Gole Advani addresses secondary cancers related to HPV

Dr. Song Yao co-led work on patient experience with checkpoint inhibitors

BUFFALO, N.Y. and CHICAGO — In talks at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), experts from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will give remarks on racial and ethnic disparities in outcomes among people with metastatic breast cancer; risk patterns for second cancers associated with human papillomavirus (HPV); and effects of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) on cognitive function. All three experts were invited to share new research in rapid oral abstract sessions at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Zunairah Shah, MBBS, Hematology/Oncology Fellow, is the first author of Racial and ethnic disparities in clinical outcomes of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer treated with antibody-drug conjugates: A TriNetX real-world evidence study (Abstract 1036). Findings include better outcomes with use of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, with 83.7% of patients surviving beyond 5 years. Racial disparities were observed, with Asian patients showing the highest survival and Black patients showing the poorest survival.

“Future studies are needed to inform strategies to improve patient outcomes and to clarify the underlying mechanisms behind this racial disparity in outcomes with antibody-drug conjugates targeting HER2-sensitive breast cancers,” says Dr. Shah, who will receive a Young Investigator Award from the Conquer Cancer Foundation for a separate project. Dr. Shah will discuss this research Friday, May 30, at 2:43 p.m. CDT in Hall D2.

Pragati Gole Advani, MD, DrPH, MPH, is the first/presenting author of Risk patterns for second primary malignancies among human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated first primary cancer survivors in the United States (Abstract 10516). Key takeaways include the finding that the risk of a second HPV-related cancer is significantly higher for people previously diagnosed with an HPV-associated first primary cancer compared to the general population. Risk of developing a second HPV-related cancer varies significantly by first cancer site and the patient’s sex, with female survivors at higher risk of a second cancer.

“Strikingly increased risks were observed for vaginal, vulvar and penile second primary cancers among people previously diagnosed with an HPV-associated cancer,” Dr. Advani, Assistant Professor in Thoracic Surgery and Cancer Prevention & Control, says. She will discuss these findings Saturday, May 31, at 8:36 a.m. CDT in E350.

Song Yao, MD, PhD, is the senior author of Trajectories of patient-reported cognitive function and age-related conditions in a longitudinal observation trial of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment: The DiRECT Cohort (Abstract 12014). Findings from this collaborative project between Roswell Park and Wilmot Cancer Center showed that both patients’ cognitive and age-related conditions decline over the first year of treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

“Cognitive functioning trajectories declined most sharply in women, breast cancer patients and Black patients under age 65,” says Dr. Yao, Professor of Oncology in the Department of Cancer Prevention & Control. The work will be presented by first author Charles Kamen, MD, MPH, of the University of Rochester Medical Center on Monday, June 2, at 10:27 a.m. CDT in E450a.