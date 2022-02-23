WILLIAMSVILLE (2/22/2022): Windsong Radiology’s breast imaging specialist, Scott Rudzinsk, MD was named Director of Women’s Imaging, replacing Dr. Anna Chen.

Dr. Rudzinski has Western New York roots, having grown up in the Kenmore area. He received his undergraduate degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from SUNY Geneseo and then attended medical school, graduating from New York Medical College in Westchester, NY. After Medical school he completed his Diagnostic Radiology Residency at University of Pittsburgh, followed by a Fellowship in Women’s Imaging at Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dr. Rudzinski’s close family ties helped to cinch his decision to move back to Buffalo, and join Windsong’s premier women’s imaging center in 2014 before which he was a staff radiologist at Zwanger Pesiri Radiology in Long Island, NY.

Dr. Rudzinski stated, “I was driven to become a doctor because of the opportunity it gives me to impact and improve the health of patients. The bar for patient comfort and care is unparalleled at Windsong so being able to lead the Women’s Imaging division here at Windsong ipresents an expecially rewarding opportunity for me.”

