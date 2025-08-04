Univera Healthcare provides 22 scholarships for students to attend Jim Kelly Football Camp

East Aurora, NY — What seemed like ordinary knee pain after basketball turned out to be the start of a life-changing journey for 10-year-old Henry Weigel. A routine doctor’s visit quickly turned into a diagnosis of a rare condition in his knee that required him to stop all physical activity immediately.

“We were shocked,” said Henry’s mother, Kiki Weigel. “The blood stopped flowing to the knee and doctor’s thought there might be some spots where bone had died. It was scary. He had just finished a great basketball season and was excited to start football. Suddenly, he couldn’t do anything.”

It took nearly three months for Henry to heal—months spent watching his teammates from the sidelines and missing out on the sports he loved. But through faith, family support, and unshakable determination, Henry made a triumphant return to the field this summer at the Jim Kelly Football Camp—his first athletic activity since his diagnosis.

Henry’s return to camp was made even more special when he was selected as one of just 22 students in Western New York to receive a scholarship from Univera Healthcare—an honor that recognized both his resilience and his passion. “I was surprised that I actually got picked,” said Henry. “It was exciting and kind of scary at first, but once we started, the nerves went away. I’ve never been to a football camp before.”

From running drills to practicing with other kids from across the region, Henry jumped right back into doing what he loves. “I did offensive and defensive practice. I chose wide receiver and safety,” he said. “It was fun and a lot of work.”

Beyond the sport itself, the camp has become a symbol of growth for both Henry and his family.

“Watching him get back out there was amazing,” said Kiki. “Seeing your child struggle but stay focused and embrace the idea that everything happens for a reason, he’s just come so far. To see the lessons, they learn are sometimes not on the field and in sports and, in life, not everything goes your way.”

“At Univera Healthcare, we believe every child deserves the chance to grow, explore, and thrive—regardless of the challenges they face. These scholarships are more than just financial support; they’re a message to kids like Henry that their strength, determination, and dreams matter. We’re proud to stand behind them,” said Paul Valley, Univera Healthcare president.

Kiki is grateful her son had this opportunity and that the camp gave Henry and his family hope. “Every kid deserves this kind of opportunity. It’s high-level. The staff, the experience, the attention to detail—it’s been nothing short of amazing. We’re proud to represent East Aurora and grateful to Univera Healthcare for the scholarship, Jim Kelly and everyone who made this possible.”

As for what’s next, Henry says he’s just enjoying the moment. “We got to go through the same tunnel as the players, see the locker rooms, and best of all meet Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, it’s just been a really cool experience.”