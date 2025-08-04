Cancer center appears on list for second consecutive year, based on anonymous employee surveys

Based on feedback from 140,000 women at companies employing 1,000+

Compiled from personal and public evaluations, women in leadership roles

Roswell Park also recognized as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has again been named by Forbes to America’s Best Employers for Women 2025.

Over 140,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people were independently surveyed to determine this year’s list. More than four million employer evaluations were also considered.

The list is compiled from:

Personal evaluations: Respondents were presented with a battery of statements about their current employer, in terms of topics related to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions, as well as topics women are often confronted with in the workplace: Representation & Career, Pay Equity, Discrimination, Flexibility, Family Support, and Parental Leave.

Public Evaluations: Women participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively.

Share of Women Among Top Executives/Board: Index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.

“This recognition reflects the culture we’ve built, one rooted in respect, opportunity and intentional inclusion at every level,” says Crystal Rodriguez- Dabney, Esq., LL.M., CDP, Senior Vice President, Associate Counsel and Chief Employee Advocacy & Fairness Officer. “Our commitment to women in the workplace is built into everything we do, and the work continues at all levels of the organization. It is truly an honor to be recognized in this way once again.”

Earlier this year, Forbes named Roswell to its list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.