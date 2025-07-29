By Laura Rayner, MD, FACOG

Integrative medicine provides a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that considers physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual, and environmental factors impacting a person’s health. By combining the best aspects of conventional Western medicine with evidence-based complementary therapies, patients are encouraged to actively participate in their health and well-being. Unlike traditional care models that mainly focus on managing symptoms and treating illness, integrative medicine emphasizes prevention, lifestyle changes, nutrition, whole-person care, the body’s natural healing abilities, and targeting the root causes of disease instead of just suppressing symptoms.

Integrative medicine uses personalized care plans that may combine conventional treatments, medications, surgery, or physical therapy with complementary modalities, such as acupuncture, chiropractic care, massage therapy, meditation, mindfulness-based stress reduction, nutritional counseling, yoga and movement therapies, herbal medicine and supplements, as well as biofeedback and energy therapies. This approach is particularly effective in managing chronic conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome, premenstrual syndrome, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, diabetes, arthritis, fibromyalgia, digestive disorders, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, infertility, perimenopausal symptoms, and menopause or healthy aging. By integrating various healing modalities, integrative medicine helps individuals improve their quality of life, increase their energy, and decrease their dependence on pharmaceuticals. Every health concern can benefit from an integrative approach.

Physicians who practice integrative medicine take the time to listen to patients’ concerns, values, and goals, fostering a partnership that promotes healing and empowerment. The care team often includes physicians, nurse practitioners, mental health counselors, nutritionists, physical therapists, and complementary health professionals working collaboratively. Coverage for integrative medicine services can vary significantly depending on the insurance provider and health plan. However, some services are increasingly recognized for their clinical effectiveness and may be covered entirely or partially.

Acupuncture: Many insurance plans cover acupuncture for chronic pain, migraine prevention, or chemotherapy-related nausea.

Chiropractic care: Chiropractic adjustments for musculoskeletal issues causing back and neck pain are usually covered.

Massage therapy: Insurance may cover massage for a diagnosed medical condition and must be performed by a licensed provider.

Nutritional counseling: Sessions with registered dietitians are frequently covered, especially for conditions like diabetes, obesity, or high cholesterol.

Mental health services and stress management: Counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and mindfulness-based therapies are commonly recognized as mental health benefits. Many free or low-cost online resources are available to assist in managing nervous system dysregulation and reducing the adverse physiological effects of stress.

Physical and occupational therapy: Often covered for rehabilitation or pain management as part of a comprehensive integrative plan.

Contact your insurance provider directly to find out what coverage you have for services and whether you need preauthorization or a physician’s referral. Growing interest in holistic health, along with research supporting its effectiveness, is leading to increased insurance coverage and making integrative care more accessible.

Laura Rayner, MD, FACOG, a board-certified OB/GYN at General Physician PC and a second-year fellow at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rayner, call 716-656-4077.