Early-Bird Registration Saves $5 Through Tuesday, August 12

CLARENCE, NY – The Brothers of Mercy is pleased to present its annual Oktoberfest event with 5K race and walk fundraiser for its Campus Foundation on Friday, Sept, 12 at 5:30 p.m. at 4520 Ransom Rd. in Clarence.

Oktoberfest also includes a 5K race and walk at 6:30 p.m. Runners, walkers and event attendees can register at BrothersofMercy.org. The running and walking fee is $35 and includes a long-sleeve T-shirt for the first 300 people who sign up, food and one free beverage ticket. The party-only ticket is $20 for food, two beverage tickets and music. Online registration ends on Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

The Polka Boyz, the house band at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, will play music under the tent as eventgoers enjoy a German feast that features beer-basted bratwurst, German curried meatballs, sweet & sour red cabbage, German potato salad, Cavatappi pasta salad, Bavarian soft pretzel sticks with beer cheese dip, Sachertorte German Cookies and pumpkin cream puffs.

Hofbrauhaus premium ale and Dunkel dark lager will be served in the beer tent. There will be a basket raffle and all event proceeds will go towards The Campus Foundation to support compassionate care for patients and residents on The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus.

“It is always nice to kick off the fall season with our Oktoberfest,” said Peter Eimer, Chief Executive Officer of The Brothers of Mercy. “We look forward to having runners, walkers and Oktoberfest enthusiasts of all ages experience our neighborhood course and enjoy authentic German food and music. We are grateful for our sponsors who make this great event possible, as it supports our Foundation’s mission of sustaining compassionate care for all patients and residents on our Wellness Campus.”

Oktoberfest is sponsored by Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, Clarence Wall & Ceiling, Gordon Food Services, Bristol Village and Picone Construction as well as our Campus Legacy Sponsors ACSI, Family Choice-Independent Health, Arista Real Estate, Joe basil Chevrolet, Buffalo Pharmacy, The Dave and Joan Rogers Family Foundation, Heiderman Mechanical and Hoffman Hanafin Insurance.

Packet pick-up for pre-registered runners will take place on Thursday, Sept 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brothers of Mercy Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 10570 Bergtold Road in Clarence as well as race day from 4:30 – 6:15 p.m., when in-person registration is available. For more information, call 716-759-7622. The male and female winners will receive the Oktoberfest beer stein trophy and all age group winners for males and females will receive a medal.

About The Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus

The Brothers of Mercy is a nonprofit Catholic provider of comprehensive residential, health care and rehabilitation services for Western New Yorkers. The organization operates a Medicare-rated 5-star, 126-acre Wellness Campus at Ransom & Bergtold Roads in Clarence. With a continuum of lifestyle options, the ministry of care, which began in Buffalo in 1924, features skilled nursing, inpatient & outpatient rehabilitation, assisted living & memory care, independent living, spiritual care and hospice.