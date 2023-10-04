The event will also feature the debut live performance of a new song to benefit The Against the Storm Foundation, Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y., October 3, 2023 – The Kensingtons, past Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation Band of the Year, will headline the 7th Annual “Rock for the Cure” at The Stage in Williamsville on Saturday, October 21. The fundraising event is being presented by the Against the Storm Foundation. Jelly Jar, a popular, long-time Buffalo rhythm and blues band, will also perform. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m.

The Kensingtons feature three members of the Against the Storm Foundation’s board of directors – Tom Lillis (Tonawanda), Joey Nicastro (Amherst), and Jack Freedenberg (Snyder). Other members are Tim Franczyk, Mike Lillis, and Justin Rizzo.

A highlight of the evening will be the debut live performance of “Walking on Hurricanes,” featuring Erin Hoyle on vocals. The song lyrics were written by Matt Connors, a member of the Against the Storm Foundation’s board of directors. Additional details along with a list of other contributors to the project as well as the ability to download the song and make a donation can all be found on the foundation’s website through the “Music” page. The song represents a unique opportunity to help raise money to support and grow the objectives of the Against the Storm Foundation in Western New York through music.

In 2017 Lillis, Nicastro, and other local musicians recorded and released their first song, “Against the Storm,” with support from Ron Hawkins, a Canadian indie music icon best known to local music fans as founding member of the Lowest of the Low. Funds raised from the song benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and helped inspire establishment of the Against the Storm Foundation.

A number of items will be auctioned at this year’s event, and a commemorative poster and t-shirt, both designed by Bill Zulewski, who also created the foundation’s logo, will be available for sale.

Proceeds from the Rock for the Cure will help the Against the Storm Foundation further its mission. The event has previously raised more than $80,000 to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.

Connors, vice president of development at Sinatra and Company Real Estate, and his wife, Lauren Hall,

a local TV personality, will again co-host this year’s event. Sponsors for the 2023 event include Bank of America; Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro & Hall LLC; Connors LLP; Sinatra and Company Real Estate; Goldberg Segalla; Matthew Rizzo (Equitable Advisors); 716 Garage Doors; Dave Schaefer (SpotOn), Ellicott Development, West Herr, Carmina Wood Design, Paramount Settlement Planning, Michael Ciminelli, and Three Chord Bourbon.

Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and can be purchased on the Foundation website through the “Events/Rock for the Cure” page and on eventbrite.com.

Against the Storm Foundation, Inc.

Against the Storm Foundation, Inc., is a New York State-authorized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to help fight blood cancers and support other causes that will improve the health and quality of life for people in need. For additional information please visit: www.againstthestorm.org.