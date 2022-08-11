Cats, dogs and ferrets welcome at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga and Buffalo sites

ERIE COUNTY, NY— The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has opened registration for three free rabies vaccine clinic sites clinics this fall.

The first two dates at Orchard Park and Cheektowaga will follow the drive-through model used by ECDOH for the past two years. For the Broadway Market location on Saturday, October 8, pet owners will walk or carry their animals through.

Saturday, September 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Erie Community College, South Campus

4041 Southwestern Boulevard – Bldg.#7, Orchard Park – drive-through site.

Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center

3359 Broadway Street (Near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga – drive-through site.

Saturday, October 8, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Broadway Market

999 Broadway (Parking Ramp-Ground Floor), Buffalo – walk-through site.

Registration links to all dates are posted at www.erie.gov/health/rabies

Appointments are required, and up to three pets will be accepted per appointment. Individuals who are unable to access online registration may call (716) 961-6800 during business hours to schedule an appointment.

Dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination. Pet owners are asked to bring proof of their pet’s vaccination with them to the event in order to receive a three-year vaccination certificate; otherwise, a one-year certificate will be given.

Pets must be secured with a collar & leash or restrained in a carrier; please do not use retractable or extended leashes. Pet owners should limit the number of people in the vehicle for drive-through sites. Please, wear a mask.

ECDOH expresses sincere thanks to the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, the Medaille College Veterinary Technology Program, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Erie County SMART for providing volunteers and support in coordinating these free rabies vaccination clinics.