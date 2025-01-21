The U.S. News & World Report rankings spotlight the excellence of these innovative offerings

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Remote learning programs offered by the University at Buffalo have again been ranked among the very best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Online Programs rankings.

The rankings, which evaluate online academic programs offered by U.S. schools, were released today.

For the second consecutive year, the UB School of Nursing’s RN to BS program ranked No. 1 in the nation. It was evaluated among 350 online bachelor’s degree programs, regardless of discipline.

Meanwhile, the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ engineering management program ranked No. 9 among 109 programs in U.S. News’ best online master’s in engineering programs’ overall category. Last year, it ranked No. 19.

“Earning this prestigious No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year amplifies the unwavering commitment of our faculty, the excellence of our students and the lasting impact that quality education has in shaping the future of nursing,” says Annette Wysocki, dean of UB’s School of Nursing.

“Attaining a bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse leads to great benefits for both nurses and their patients, and it can significantly lower the odds of hospital mortality by 25%,” she says. “Our program elevates the clinical proficiency of registered nurses, builds their critical thinking skills and develops their leadership capabilities. We ensure that graduates are adept at navigating the complexities of health care to become leaders in their field. I am extremely proud to offer registered nurses the nation’s highest quality academic programming as they continue their professional journey.”

To rank online bachelor’s programs, U.S. News considered four categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment.

The engineering management program is designed for engineers who want to take leadership roles in their organizations and industries. It has climbed steadily in the rankings since its first year of eligibility in 2022.

“Our engineering management program’s remarkable rise into the top 10 in the nation reflects the steadfast commitment and creativity of our faculty and staff to build a program that provides our outstanding students with in-demand skills and knowledge so they ascend to leadership roles in their careers,” says Kemper E. Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The program is led by Cecilia Martinez Leon, associate professor of teaching in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

To rank the master’s in engineering programs, U.S. News considered five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.