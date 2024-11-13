BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the third consecutive year, Entrepreneur magazine and The Princeton Review have named the University at Buffalo one of the top undergraduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

UB was ranked No. 41 overall in the 2025 Entrepreneur magazine/Princeton Review annual ranking, up three spots from last year. UB also ranked No. 22 among public universities and No. 7 in the Northeast.

Based on a 2024 survey of nearly 300 schools in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe offering entrepreneurship studies, the ranking factors in more than 40 data points about school programs, faculty, students and alumni.

UB’s entrepreneurship leaders credit the university’s rise in the rankings to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus. This growth has been fueled by collaborative efforts among several UB entities, including the School of Management, the UB Startup and Innovation Collaboratory powered by Blackstone LaunchPad, Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, and the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

“Our approach to entrepreneurial education combines rigorous academics with the resources students need to bring their ideas to life — encouraging them to go beyond conventional thinking and equipping them with practical tools and mentorship to create lasting impact,” says Bob Neubert, director of entrepreneurship academic programs in the School of Management.

Students can take advantage of a wide range of entrepreneurial experiences to accelerate their success, including courses, competitions, hackathons, bootcamps, innovation sprints, design challenges, venture support, early funding, investment programs and e-labs.

“The world is taking note that UB is a place where ambitious students can work hard and pursue their dreams as entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. We’re experiencing dramatic growth in entrepreneurship enrollment, launching of ventures, and students building entrepreneurial mindsets,” says Tom Murdock, clinical assistant professor of entrepreneurship, and program director for UB’s Reimagine Entrepreneurship and Western New York Incubator Network initiatives.

“Since we debuted these rankings nearly two decades ago, the number of colleges and universities offering entrepreneurship courses has grown tremendously,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor in chief. “We highly recommend the schools that made our lists for 2025. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust experiential components. Their students have access to extraordinary mentors as well as networking contacts that will serve them well into their careers.”

The ranking methodology considers multiple criteria, including the percentage of faculty, students, and alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors; the number and reach of mentorship programs; scholarships and grants for entrepreneurial studies; and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions.

The UB School of Management is recognized for its emphasis on real-world learning, community and economic impact, and the global perspective of its faculty, students and alumni. The school also has been ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes and U.S. News & World Report for the quality of its programs and the return on investment it provides its graduates. For more information about the UB School of Management, visit management.buffalo.edu.