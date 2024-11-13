Buffalo, NY – D’Youville University President Lorrie Clemo welcomes Britt Davis as vice president for institutional advancement.

Davis is charged to create a strategic vision for the next phase of work within D’Youville’s Advancement Department, which includes designing, planning, and leading a future philanthropic campaign intended to enhance the university’s vision of being a leader in transformative education.

As a member of the President’s Cabinet, Davis is expected to foster partnerships across campus and among alumni, as well as with parents and friends of the university to identify, engage, and cultivate current and future financial partners. Davis will work closely with President Clemo, members of the President’s Cabinet, academic deans, and members of the D’Youville Board of Trustees to make informed decisions in fulfillment of the university’s mission.

“I am excited to welcome Britt Davis to D’Youville University and our leadership team. He is arriving on campus at a critical time in our university’s history as we focus on launching several new high-demand academic programs,” President Clemo said. “I know Britt’s extensive experience in higher education fundraising and prior experience standing up a medical school will be critical for strengthening D’Youville’s position as a preeminent private university in western New York.”

Davis comes to D’Youville with a strong record of success in planning and executing philanthropic campaigns, raising major gifts, managing staff, building alumni programming, and developing strategic communications plans. He most recently served at Campbell University in North Carolina where he joined the Campbell team as director of development for the Campbell University School of Law in 2007. Davis led all fundraising to relocate the university’s law school presence from Campbell’s main campus in Buies Creek to a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of downtown Raleigh in 2009. Davis was appointed as Campbell’s vice president for advancement for Campbell in January 2011.

During Davis’s tenure as Campbell’s vice president for advancement, his team completed two major capital campaigns, which supported the creation of three new schools: medicine (2013), engineering (2016) and nursing (2016). From 2011-2024, Davis’s advancement leadership and team secured more than $280 million in gift commitments for capital projects, endowed scholarships, special programming, and other needs. Also, Davis developed strategic

partnerships with members of the North Carolina General Assembly that resulted in over $40 million in direct appropriations between 2017-2023 from North Carolina.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the D’Youville University team at such an inspiring and pivotal time in the history of the University,” Davis said. “These are both exciting and challenging times in higher education, and I believe President Clemo, the President’s Cabinet, and the D’Youville Board of Trustees have charted a course of success and stability. I am eager to be engaged in our community and develop an advancement vision for D’Youville’s next chapter.”

In addition to serving at Campbell University for the past 17 years, Davis previously served as president of the Oregon Independent College Foundation in Portland (2004-2007) and vice president of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges in Richmond (1999-2004). Davis has a BS in Parks, Recreation and Leisure Studies from George Mason University, a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from George Mason University, and Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) from Valdosta State University. His dissertation and research have focused on social media use during campus crises and related emergencies. Davis and his wife, Danielle Davis, M.Ed., have two daughters, Elizabeth, and Rachel. Rachel is recently married to Evan Churchill.

“The needs around fundraising, alumni programming, and communications will always be a priority at D’Youville University, and I could not be more thrilled for Britt Davis to join our leadership team at this critical time,” President Clemo added.