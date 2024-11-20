Roswell Park Experts to Showcase Groundbreaking Hematology Research at 66th ASH Annual Meeting
More than a dozen teams to share advances in blood cancer treatment and research innovations
- Teams share new treatments for pediatric and adult lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma
- Topics range from exercise interventions to new CAR T and cell therapies
- Conference happening in San Diego December 7-10
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center experts representing various specialties will highlight innovative research and advancements in hematology and hematologic cancers at the 66th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), to be held December 7-10 in San Diego, California. This prestigious research meeting will bring together top experts in blood disorders, providing an opportunity for Roswell Park physician-scientists to share insights into critical areas of hematology and new treatment options for hematologic cancers.
Hematologist/oncologist Marco Davila, MD, PhD, one of over a dozen Roswell Park experts presenting groundbreaking research and insights at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in San Diego.
Committed to advancing treatments for blood cancers and other hematologic conditions, Roswell Park will present breakthrough findings in areas including CAR T-cell therapy, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and innovative immunotherapies. This year’s ASH conference offers a valuable platform for Roswell Park’s scientists and clinicians to share insights with the global hematology community.
“The research the Roswell Park team is presenting at ASH 2024 showcases our mission to make cancer treatment more targeted and effective,” says Marco Davila, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Associate Director for Translational Research. “By exploring new pathways and technologies, we’re working to create more personalized and impactful options for cancer patients everywhere.”
Roswell Park-led oral abstracts
- On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:45 a.m., Matthew Cortese, MD, MPH, will present abstract 78, Multiomic Evaluation of Immunologic Changes in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia with Venetoclax Treatment, in the Marriott Grand Ballroom 5-6 (Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina). Francisco Hernandez-Ilizaliturri, MD, is senior author.
- On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:45 p.m., Lisa Niswander, MD, PhD, will present abstract 370, Gliteritinib Augments Preclinical FLT3 and CD19 CAR T Cell Immunotherapy in High-Risk Pediatric Leukemias, in the Grand Hall C (Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego).
- On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m., Dr. Cortese will present abstract 525, Clinical Outcomes of Transformed Follicular Lymphoma with CAR T-Cell Therapy: A US Multicenter Real-World Analysis, in the Pacific Ballroom Salons 24-26 (Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina).
- On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10:45 a.m., a study co-led by Kara Kelly, MD, senior author, will be presented by an expert from Weill Cornell Medicine: abstract 462, Pembrolizumab in Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults with Low-Risk Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL) and Slow Early Response to Front-Line Chemotherapy: Updated Results from the Phase 2 Keynote-667 Study, in Ballroom 20AB (San Diego Convention Center).
- On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m., Janine Joseph, MS, MBA, will present abstract 705, Six-Month Resistance Training Interventions Are Associated with Improvements in Fatigue and Pain in Multiple Myeloma Patients, in San Diego Ballroom AB (Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina). Jens Hillengass, MD, PhD, is senior author.
- On Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:15 p.m., Taylor Mandeville, BA, will present abstract 1036, Transcriptomic Analysis of CD19 CAR T Cells Reveals Venetoclax-Induced Changes in T Cell Quality and Function, in Room 6CF (San Diego Convention Center). Dr. Hernandez-Ilizaliturri is senior author.
Posters presented by Roswell Park experts
- On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., a study co-led by Dr. Cortese, senior author, will be presented by an expert from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: abstract 3453, A Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of a Combination Autologous CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy (SYNCAR-001) and Orthogonal IL-2 (STK-009) in Subjects with Relapsed or Refractory CD19 Expressing Hematologic Malignancies (NCT05665062), in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center).
- On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., Ehsan Malek, MD, will present abstract 3445, Influence of Myeloma Cell Expressed CD28 and CD86 on BCMA CAR T Cell Efficacy and Immune Effector Cell Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS), in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center). Scott Olejniczak, PhD, is senior author.
- On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., Showkat Hamid, MD, will present abstract 3432, Correlation of Serum Inflammatory State and Macrophage Phenotype with CAR T Cell Expansion and Clinical Outcomes, in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center). Dr. Davila is senior author on the work.
- On Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., Muhammad Tariq, MBBS, will present abstract 4392, Clinical Outcomes of Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma / Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (LPL/WM) in the Targeted Therapy Era: A US Multicenter Retrospective Analysis, in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center). Dr. Cortese is senior author.
- On Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., a study co-led by Dr. Hillengass, senior author, will be presented by Roswell Park resident physician Sawyer Bawek, MD, from the University at Buffalo: abstract 4658, Differences in Immune Cell Populations between Individuals with or without MGUS, in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center).
- On Monday, Dec. 9, Sawyer Bawek, MD, will present abstract 4236, Optimal Therapy for Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia after Prior Hypomethylating Therapy, from 6 to 8 p.m. PST in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center). Eunice Wang, MD, Chief of Leukemia, is senior author.
- Catherine Forbes, PharmD, is co-presenting abstract 5158, Impact of Social Determinants of Health on Survival Outcomes in Multiple Myeloma Patients at a Major Cancer Center, Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center). Eugene Przespolewski, PharmD, is senior author and Esraa Abdalla, PharmD, a Roswell Park graduate, is first author.
Satellite symposium
Additionally, Eunice Wang, MD, Chief of Leukemia, will speak at the satellite symposium “Addressing Current Questions and Controversies in the Management of Acute Myeloid Leukemia – What Clinicians Want to Know” on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. PST in the Seaport Ballroom ABCD, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.
These presentations showcase Roswell Park’s commitment to bridging the gap between laboratory research and clinical application, with the goal of offering patients more precise and effective treatment options. With significant progress in immunotherapies and cell-based treatments, Roswell Park’s team is positioned to make a lasting impact on the future of blood cancer therapies.
“Our team is constantly pushing the envelope in developing next-generation therapies,” says Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine. “The breakthroughs we’re sharing at ASH represent years of dedicated work, bringing us closer to more effective, targeted solutions that give our patients new hope and improved outcomes.”
For more information about Roswell Park presenting doctors and ASH conference activities, please visit https://www.roswellpark.org/ASH.