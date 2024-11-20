More than a dozen teams to share advances in blood cancer treatment and research innovations

Teams share new treatments for pediatric and adult lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma

Topics range from exercise interventions to new CAR T and cell therapies

Conference happening in San Diego December 7-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center experts representing various specialties will highlight innovative research and advancements in hematology and hematologic cancers at the 66th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), to be held December 7-10 in San Diego, California. This prestigious research meeting will bring together top experts in blood disorders, providing an opportunity for Roswell Park physician-scientists to share insights into critical areas of hematology and new treatment options for hematologic cancers.

Hematologist/oncologist Marco Davila, MD, PhD, one of over a dozen Roswell Park experts presenting groundbreaking research and insights at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Committed to advancing treatments for blood cancers and other hematologic conditions, Roswell Park will present breakthrough findings in areas including CAR T-cell therapy, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and innovative immunotherapies. This year’s ASH conference offers a valuable platform for Roswell Park’s scientists and clinicians to share insights with the global hematology community.

“The research the Roswell Park team is presenting at ASH 2024 showcases our mission to make cancer treatment more targeted and effective,” says Marco Davila, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Associate Director for Translational Research. “By exploring new pathways and technologies, we’re working to create more personalized and impactful options for cancer patients everywhere.”

Satellite symposium

Additionally, Eunice Wang, MD, Chief of Leukemia, will speak at the satellite symposium “Addressing Current Questions and Controversies in the Management of Acute Myeloid Leukemia – What Clinicians Want to Know” on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. PST in the Seaport Ballroom ABCD, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

These presentations showcase Roswell Park’s commitment to bridging the gap between laboratory research and clinical application, with the goal of offering patients more precise and effective treatment options. With significant progress in immunotherapies and cell-based treatments, Roswell Park’s team is positioned to make a lasting impact on the future of blood cancer therapies.

“Our team is constantly pushing the envelope in developing next-generation therapies,” says Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine. “The breakthroughs we’re sharing at ASH represent years of dedicated work, bringing us closer to more effective, targeted solutions that give our patients new hope and improved outcomes.”

For more information about Roswell Park presenting doctors and ASH conference activities, please visit https://www.roswellpark.org/ASH.