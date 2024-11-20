IMPORTANT NOTICE – PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

At Buffalo Medical Group (BMG), we understand that informed patients make better decisions. It’s why we have been keeping you updated on the status of our negotiations with the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York (Highmark) Medicare Advantage Plan. We write to you inform you that after a lengthy negotiation period, we were not able to reach an agreement with Highmark to remain part of Highmark’s Medicare Advantage provider network after June 30, 2025.

KEY DATES AND INFORMATION

The last day that BMG will be part of the Highmark Medicare Advantage provider network will be June 30, 2025. Starting July 1, 2025, BMG will no longer be part of the Highmark Medicare Advantage provider network. If you decide to remain covered under a Highmark Medicare Advantage Plan during the current Open Enrollment period, please understand that if you receive care from BMG physicians after June 30, 2025, you may need to pay out-of-network cost sharing amounts.

What makes our care at BMG exceptional is our commitment to specialized clinical programs that help you avoid lengthy delays at the emergency room, reduce out-of-pocket costs and personalize care to deliver better outcomes. If you value this care as much as we do, you have the option to select a Medicare Advantage Plan that supports it.

WE’RE HERE TO HELP

Medicare Open Enrollment continues through December 7. We have a team of knowledgeable experts available to help you understand your options and answer your questions on our BMG Insurance Help Line at 716-243-8090 or by visiting https://seniorhealthconnect.com/bmg/m101/#medicare-resources. You may also wish to speak to an independent insurance broker, who can provide guidance on which Medicare Advantage Plan is best for you. All Buffalo Medical Group physicians will be in-network providers for United Health Care, Independent Health, Univera and Aetna Medicare Advantage plans in next year.

Thank you for your trust and understanding as we work to provide the best quality care for our patients. Remember, you have the opportunity to review your options and choose a plan that fits your healthcare needs. BMG is here to help you.

In good health,

Buffalo Medical Group