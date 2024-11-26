Three things to consider when shopping for a Medicare Advantage plan

If you are newly Medicare eligible (turning 65), planning to retire soon, or have had Medicare for years and wonder if you’re in the right plan, Univera Healthcare offers three simple tips for finding a Medicare Advantage plan that’s right for you.

“First, look for a Medicare Advantage plan that meets your budget and health care needs,” says Ryan Dolan from Univera Healthcare’s Medicare team. “Health insurers that offer Medicare Advantage plans, including Univera Healthcare, have options at a variety of price points and levels of coverage.”

Next, make sure the providers you see and the pharmacy you use will accept your insurance. The insurer you are considering or the licensed Medicare agent you are working with will be able to confirm this for you by checking the plan’s provider network. Dolan cautions to make sure your providers and pharmacy will be in the network for the entire year of your coverage so you don’t have any surprises mid-year.

Finally, if you take prescription drugs, look for a Medicare Advantage plan that offers coverage for all the medications you take. Review the associated copays and cost-sharing so you can plan your out-of-pocket expenses for the year.

“The Medicare Annual Election Period ends December 7th, so this is a great opportunity to review your current health coverage and explore what other plan options are available to you,” says Dolan. “Following these three simple tips can help identify the right Medicare Advantage plan for you for 2025.”

For more information on Medicare Advantage plans, go to UniveraForMedicare.com or call 888-235-6406 (TTY 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, from October 1 through March 31, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday from April 1 through September 30.

Univera Healthcare is a nonprofit health plan that serves members across the eight counties of Western New York. To learn more, visit UniveraHealthcare.com.