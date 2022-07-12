BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (BEOC), which is part of the University at Buffalo, will host information and test preparation sessions starting next week for an upcoming civil service exam to become a New York State University Police officer at UB.

The first of these sessions are information sessions. In these sessions, University Police and BEOC representatives will provide an overview of law enforcement opportunities at UB and answer questions from attendees.

These sessions will be held in-person on July 13 and July 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the BEOC, 555 Ellicott St., Buffalo. Because both sessions will cover the same material, those interested should plan on attending one session.

To register, call the BEOC at 716-645-8874, or visit BEOC’s website. You can visit the UB News Center website and scan the QR code in the image.

Following the information sessions, University Police and BEOC will host a series of test preparation sessions. Attendees have the option of attending in-person or remotely. Below are the schedules.

Remote (participants attend one, two-day session):

July 18 and 19 (6–8 p.m.)

July 20 and 21 (6–8 p.m.)

Aug. 8 and 9 (6–8 p.m.)

Aug. 10 and 11 (6–8 p.m.)

Sept. 7 and 8 (6–8 p.m.)

Sept. 12 and 13 (6–8 p.m.)

In-person at the BEOC (participants attend one session):

July 23 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

August 13 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Sept. 10 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Note: Before attendees can register for the test preparation sessions, they must first register to take the civil service exam. The deadline to register for the exam is Aug. 3. Information about becoming a University Police officer, including how to register for the exam, can be found on the University Police website.

The civil service exam is scheduled for Sept. 17.