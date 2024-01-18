Sanborn, New York, 1/17/24 – United Way of Greater Niagara is proud to share that they have been accepted into Little Free Library’s Read in Color Spring 2024 Cohort. UWGN will be the first Read in Color program provider in New York State outside of New York City.

Beginning this spring, United Way plans to install additional Little Free Library boxes in communities of need across Niagara County and the City of Tonawanda, filling them with books that represent the diverse community of the Greater Niagara Region.

As described by Read in Color of Little Free Library, this international program works to bring diverse books to Little Free Library boxes around the world, distributing “books that provide perspectives on racism and social justice; celebrate BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized voices; and incorporate experiences from all identities for all readers.”

“We are so proud to have been chosen to be a part of this incredible group of change-makers from across the country,” says William Briggs, United Way of Greater Niagara’s Marketing/Business Development Associate. “We believe that every child in our community should grow up knowing they can succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. The media we consume shapes us, and through Read in Color, we look forward to helping our diverse community see themselves in the stories they read, no matter who they are or where they live.”

As part of United Way’s existing Little Free Library program, free book boxes are already available at Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County Inc. (86 Park Ave, Lockport, NY 14094); Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns’ Newman Family Clubhouse (325 Franklin St, Tonawanda, NY 14150); Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club (725 17th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301); and at the United Way of Greater Niagara office (6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, Sanborn, NY 14132).

Special thanks to Little Free Library for the chance to be a part of this incredible program, and to the UAW Local 686 members who gave back to the community by helping with the installation of the existing boxes in Lockport and the City of Tonawanda.

To learn more about the other members of the Read in Color Spring 2024 Cohort, click here. To learn more about United Ways ongoing efforts to support literacy in our community, click here. For more information about this program, please contact William Briggs at william@uwgn.org or 716-731-4580.