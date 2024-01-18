Dr. Sai Yendamuri joins leadership board, earns service award and receives mentorship grant

Physician-scientist leads team of thoracic surgeons at Buffalo cancer center

Recognized for his insight, experience and mentorship experience

Fellowship-trained surgeon works to improve lung cancer care and outcomes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In recognition of his dedication toward advancements in lung cancer care as well as his contributions as a valued mentor, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Chair of Thoracic Surgery, Sai Yendamuri, MD, MBA, FACS, has recently been honored with prestigious leadership roles, awards, and grant funding from both local and national organizations.

American Lung Association – Buffalo Leadership Board

Following a unanimous vote, Dr. Yendamuri was elected to the American Lung Association Local Leadership Board of Directors in Buffalo. This group of experts works alongside the Buffalo and New York State Lung Association teams in advocating for lung health and guide everything from public policy to research. “Together, our entire Leadership Board is working to help Western New York residents breathe a little easier,” says ALA Buffalo Senior Director Kaelyn Gates. “Their insight and experience are critical to our work in the community.”

ASA-SAAS Surgical Leaders Fellowship Grant

The American Surgical Association and Society of Asian Academic Surgeons named Dr. Yendamuri the recipient of their 2023 Surgical Leaders Fellowship Grant. Annually, the two prestigious organizations jointly sponsor the $5,000 grant award to support visits to two prestigious academic institutions to shadow leaders in surgery to get insights into different leadership styles, best practices in health care leadership and care delivery. As part of this Fellowship, Dr. Yendamuri will shadow Dr. Herbert Chen, Chair of Surgery at the University of Alabama in Birmingham and Dr. Yuman Fong, Chair of Surgery at the City of Hope in California.

ECTSS Presidential Service Award

At the 61st annual meeting of the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society, Dr. Yendamuri was presented with a Presidential Service Award following his time as Chair on the Career Development Committee. He currently sits on ECTSS’ executive council as Thoracic Chief of the Program Committee. The Society — first established as the Pennsylvania Association for Thoracic Surgery — advocates for patient care, educating health professionals, and supports research and surgical training programs.

Dr. Yendamuri joined Roswell Park in 2007 from fellowships with the Harrison Department of Surgical Research in Philadelphia and Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and was appointed Chair of Thoracic Surgery in 2015. He holds a medical degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and an executive MBA from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, and his training included residencies with MD Anderson Cancer Center, New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens/Cornell University and the Christiana Care Health System.

Dr. Yendamuri’s research focuses on lung cancer interception and has been continuously funded by the National Cancer Institute for the last 12 years.