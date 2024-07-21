Buffalo, NY – For the second consecutive year, Univera Healthcare was named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. Univera Healthcare received a top score of 100% on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, a national benchmarking survey by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies with 500 or more employees build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“We push ourselves to be better and do better while recognizing there is always more to do. We continue to enhance inclusive and accessible experiences for our employees, members, and the communities we live in and serve. Being named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion is a testament that our efforts are having a positive impact,” says Sady Alvarado-Fischer, vice president, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion officer for Univera Healthcare. “Our continued application to the Disability Equality Index enables us to learn, identify opportunities for positive change, and combat stigma and biases. We are proud of this designation and the dedication, passion, and work of so many throughout our organization that it represents. Together we make a difference.”

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the AAPD, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The Disability Equality Index Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.