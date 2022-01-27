Congratulations to Univera Healthcare!

The health plan is rated 90 percent in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Univera Healthcare has received a score of 90 percent out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Univera Healthcare joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2022 CEI.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our inclusive policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ inclusion,” said Sady Alvarado-Fischer (she/her), corporate director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Univera Healthcare. “As a Queer woman, I am especially proud to work for an organization who is committed to creating an environment where our employees and members can choose to be out, and have their identities affirmed and celebrated.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.