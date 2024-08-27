By Nora Saintz

When I started Gardenette in 2019, my mission and goal was to help homeowners create the garden of their dreams. Today, we have an amazing team and over 200 clients who appreciate our personal and affordable approach to creating stunning affordable gardens. So, if you want to save money and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, I encourage you to learn more about our unique solution that provides you with all the resources, support, and encouragement you need to cultivate a garden that truly reflects your personality.

Why partner with a local landscaping designer?

Partnering with a local landscape designer with a wealth of expertise and creativity makes all the difference in transforming your vision into reality.

Knowledge of local climate and soil conditions.

Western New York weather is unpredictable. Our expertise ensures that the plants and materials selected for your landscape will thrive, reducing the risk of costly replacements.

Personalized service.

Our personalized service accommodates your unique preferences, and lifestyle needs in crafting an outdoor space that reflects your vision and complements your home’s architecture.

A network of local contractors and suppliers.

Our established relationships with suppliers and contractors facilitate a smooth and efficient project completion in accessing quality materials and reliable professionals for installation.

Ongoing support and maintenance.

Our ongoing support and maintenance assistance honors your investment, and helps preserve the beauty of your landscape for years to come. This includes providing seasonal tips and recommending local resources for any issues that arise.

If you are seeking personalized landscaping and home garden services, call 716-508-0852. Learn about our low pricing starting at just $99 per design and more at www.mygardenette.com.

Nora Saintz is founder and owner of Gardenette.