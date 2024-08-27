By Annette Pinder

Stanford University psychologist Michael Frank, PhD, confirms that all babies love baby-talk. The lead researcher of the largest ever experimental study focused on baby talk, Frank and his colleagues found that babies, ages 3 to 15 months, respond better to having adults speak to them in baby talk than in listening to normal adult chatter.

Frank’s study, published in 2020, tested 2,329 babies from 16 countries, and found that, regardless of language or culture, babies prefer a sing song, high-pitched voice. In fact, older babies preferred baby talk even more than young infants. While prior studies confirmed this, Frank was curious to see if the same would be true for babies from different countries and cultures by cofounding Many Babies Project, a team of 67 labs in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, to test babies ages 3 months to 15 months. Frank measured the babies’ reactions using a procedure in which the babies were trained to turn their head to one side to hear baby talk, and to another to hear adult talk.

Parents are often dissuaded from using baby talk by those around them. However, Frank says babies prefer baby talk because it makes them feel that this way of speaking is intended entirely for them! WebMD also notes that babies who communicate in this manner hope that you’ll talk right back to them in the same way. Additionally, helping babies to develop language skills in this way translates into their future success in mastering reading, writing, and interpersonal skills. Babies who engage with adults in this manner also tend to know more words by age 2 than their peers.

How can your baby get the greatest benefit from having you communicate with them? WebMD offers some tips.

Be talkative. Talkative parents tend to have more talkative children.

Alone time. The best baby-talk occurs during time alone with your child when no one else is around.

Don't interrupt. When your baby talks to you, pay attention, and let them know you are listening.

Look at your baby. Looking into your baby's eyes encourages them to respond more enthusiastically.

Limit their TV exposure. Too much TV isn't good for babies, who think that playing with you is much more fun.

Do speak grown-up! In addition to baby-talk, your baby also needs to hear the sound of normal conversation.

Smile often. Smile when your baby makes cooing sounds, and let them know you are trying to communicate with them by imitating their sounds. Then wait for them to repeat what you say, as you continue the conversation.

Non-verbal communication. Smiling and mirroring facial expressions helps reinforce communication with your baby, as does imitating their gestures. For instance, babies love games and songs like "Itsy Bitsy Spider" and "Patty Cake" and enjoy watching your face and hand movements as they try to copy them.

Remember, babies love baby talk, especially when engaging with their mom (or grandma), so don’t be ashamed to talk to them even if you think you sound silly!