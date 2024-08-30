ERIE COUNTY, NY – The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and Overdose Prevention Task Force observed International Overdose Awareness Day on Friday, August 30, 2024 with a press conference and memorial display outside Old County Hall. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane, and Stephen White and Zachary Kay from the ECDOH Office of Harm Reduction shared remarks and reminders about the ongoing opioid crisis in Erie County and the country as a whole.

“International Overdose Awareness Day is a somber day to remember people we know who lost their lives due to a drug overdose,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “We know from past years that having this display in such a prominent location draws people in and invites important questions about how the opioid epidemic has affected Erie County. This is also a welcome opportunity to share the strong resources we have available for prevention, treatment and support in our community.”

“As our harm reduction team sets this display up each August, every one of their movements puts them in touch with the faces and names of people who have died because of a drug overdose,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “There’s a reason why this event was designed in this way. We need to remember these faces and names. We need to honor lives that have been lost to this epidemic and respect the grief and other strong feelings of their loved ones, and continue our commitment to supporting people who use drugs to be safe and to survive.”

“On International Overdose Awareness Day, we come together to support all who have been impacted by the tragedy of overdose. We remember, without stigma, the lives tragically lost and acknowledge the lasting grief experienced by their families and friends. The increased prevalence of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in illicit street drugs has cut countless lives short, devastated families, and increased crime in our communities,” said Acting Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane. “We need common sense drug laws in New York State to allow us to better prosecute the dealers to curb the overdose crisis, help the families of the victims, and safeguard our neighborhoods from drug trafficking. Saving lives is our goal. In addition to prosecuting the criminals who peddle this poison, my office will also continue to remind residents about the dangers of substance use disorder while promoting treatment and harm reduction resources.”

Community members were invited to share pictures of family and loved ones who have been lost to an opioid overdose. A memorial display with at the corner of Franklin and Church streets in downtown Buffalo, on the lawn of Old County Hall, included images of hundreds of people during the day on Friday.

Erie County has lost about 270 residents through the end of August 2024 to suspected or confirmed drug overdoses. Erie County is working to reverse that trend, prevent overdoses and deaths, and connect people with treatment and support. ECDOH’s 2023 Office of Harm Reduction annual report and subsequent monthly reports outline the data and trends around drug use, overdoses and fatalities.

Erie County’s events coincide with other activities planned locally and globally to educate the public about substance use disorder and to remember people who have passed away because of opioid poisonings and other forms of overdose.

Additional Erie County activities are scheduled for Friday evening at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center at 155 Lawn Ave.: a health fair from 4-6 p.m. and a remembrance event with a reading of the names at 6 p.m. In addition to opening and closing prayers by Pastor Al Robinson, scheduled speakers include U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, NYS Assembly member Monica Wallace, Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, Group Ministries Outreach Director Kenneth Gaston, and Community Advocates Vanessa Redwing and Stacy Schwab. Stacy Schwab and Kimberly Shevlin will read the names of people lost to overdoses, and Michael Davidson will ring the bell as those names are read.