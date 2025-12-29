By Lindy Korn, Esq.

Workplace sexual harassment can leave you feeling powerless, fearful, and uncertain about what to do next—especially if your boss is the perpetrator. In New York State, however, you are protected by strong legal rights. Understanding your rights and options can help you stay safe, safeguard your well-being, and take action to regain control.

First, Know What Sexual Harassment Is.

Sexual harassment includes any unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature. This includes hostility, intimidation, or comments about your gender or sexual orientation. In New York, the standard for proving harassment is whether the behavior also consists of displays of pornography, sexual jokes, inappropriate touching, or using sexually explicit language, to name a few.

Document everything.

When you start feeling uncomfortable, begin recording details. Write down dates, times, locations, witnesses, and exactly what was said or done. Keep copies of emails, texts, voicemails, and take screenshots. This record becomes crucial if you need to file a complaint later.

Who Should You Tell?

If your supervisor is the harasser, go higher in the chain of command. This might include Human Resources, a department head, or an owner. New York requires that all employers have a written sexual harassment prevention policy outlining to whom employees can report. If you haven’t received this, ask for it. You are not required to confront your harasser directly. You can report confidentially and ask your employer to take immediate action to stop the behavior.

What If They Don’t Listen—or Retaliate?

Retaliation is illegal in New York. Your employer cannot demote you, fire you, cut your hours, change your duties, or punish you for making a report. If your employer ignores your complaint or the harassment continues, you have several options.

Contact the New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR) to file a free complaint online, by mail, or in person.

File with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Contact an employment attorney.

Contact the NYS Sexual Harassment Hotline at 1-800-427-2773 for confidential advice and legal assistance.

Protecting Your Physical and Mental Health.

Sexual harassment is more than just a workplace problem—it impacts your sleep, stress, self-esteem, and overall well-being. To safeguard yourself:

Reach out for emotional support. Talk to a trusted friend, partner, or therapist who can help you process what you’re going through.

Utilize available mental health resources. New York’s Mental Health Hotline (call or text 988) provides support around the clock.

Establish boundaries at work. Avoid being alone with the harasser when possible and request schedule or workspace changes if needed.

Recognize the trauma response. Anxiety, dread, stomach pain, irritability, and difficulty concentrating are common and valid reactions.

No one should have to tolerate harassment—especially from someone in a position of power. In New York, the law supports you. Speaking out isn’t just your right; it’s a way to protect yourself and others who may be suffering in silence.