By Annette Pinder

Music fans recently expressed sadness and shock for the loss of James Casey, a NY/LA-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, and composer. Sadly, Casey lost a two-year battle to colon cancer at the age of 40, and is part of a growing trend of younger individuals dying from cancer. According to medpagetoday.com, there has been a 79% increase in early-onset cancer over the past 30 years.

Recent research by Xue Li, PhD, of Zhejang University School of Medicine, and his colleagues, confirmed 3.26 million new cancer cases in people younger than 50 in 2020, as compared with 1.82 million in 1990. Why the increase? Dr. Li believes dietary choices and consumption of alcohol and tobacco are main risk factors for early-onset cancers. He also says every country should decide upon prevention strategies.

The research revealed that the highest number of early-onset cancers were breast, tracheal, bronchus and lung, stomach, and colorectal, with the highest incidence of these cancers in North America, Australia, and Western Europe. Rates are also predicted to increase globally from 2020 to 2030 by 31% among ages 40 to 44, and by 21% among ages 45 to 49.

Li said the study results may actually be underestimated due to under-reporting and under-diagnosis in undeveloped nations. He also thinks the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force should consider expansion of screening, which currently recommends that colorectal screening begin at age 45.

Reaching out to his young fans, Casey’s family said, “It was so important to James to help others avoid his fate – to learn the importance of early colon cancer screenings, their family history, and be advocates for their own health. He shared his diagnosis publicly and illuminated his ongoing battle to raise awareness and help others.”